Seattle re-signs DE Tapp, releases veteran S Grant

Published: Mar 15, 2010 at 11:20 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks re-signed defensive end Darryl Tapp and released starting safety Deon Grant on Monday, part of the continuing changes under new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

Earlier Monday, the Seahawks signed wide receiver Ruvell Martin to a one-year deal and tight end Chris Baker to a multiyear contract.

Tapp was a restricted free agent, who signed his one-year tender to be one of Seattle's pass rushing options.

A second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2006, Tapp played in 16 games last year with 49 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He has 18 sacks in his four seasons with Seattle.

On his Twitter account, Tapp said "it is truly a blessing to have a job doing what I love to do. Always appreciating my opportunities."

Grant started all 48 games during his three seasons in Seattle and has started 144 consecutive games. Grant had 78 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Grant, 31, was scheduled to make $4 million next season.

Martin, 27, played eight games in 2009 for St. Louis. Before joining the Rams, he spent three seasons in Green Bay. He has 58 career catches for 848 yards and six touchdowns.

Baker spent last year as a backup with New England after seven seasons with the New York Jets. His best year came in 2007 with the Jets when he caught 41 passes for 409 yards and three scores.

Seattle also released running back Tyler Roehl and long snapper Matt Overton.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; Buffalo-Cincinnati game postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday and is in critical condition. The Bills-Cincinnati Bengals "Monday Night Football" game was postponed.

news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Week 17 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson in Wk 18

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he's preparing for rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson or veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday against the New York Jets as starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE