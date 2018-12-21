Around the NFL

Sean Payton wants to increase game-day rosters

Published: Dec 21, 2018 at 03:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The New Orleans Saints finished Week 15's contest against the Carolina Panthers with just five healthy offensive linemen after center Max Unger (concussion) and tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) left the game.

And the Saints obviously would've been in an unfavorable situation if another offensive lineman went down. So how do you fix the issue?

After fielding a question on the benefit of having Andrus Peat's versatility to slide from left guard to tackle, Saints head coach Sean Payton offered an unsolicited opinion on what he believes needs to happen in order to provide more personnel options on game day.

"The 46-man roster on game day is soon to be, I think, will be soon dated," Payton said Thursday in a teleconference. "I think that's got to change. If we're interested in health and safety, and it sounds like we are -- at least that's something that we talk about a lot -- that number should be higher and that will affect the overall roster size. That might cost a little bit more money, but that's the price."

Teams carry an active 53-player roster during the regular season but can only have 46 players dressed on game day. The decision on who is active and inactive ultimately affects depth on any given week, and the Saints entered Week 15 with seven active offensive linemen before seeing two blockers leave with injuries.

Payton, who joined the NFL competition committee in September 2017, said any potential decision to boost the game-day roster won't have anything to do with the committee. Instead, Payton points out the discussion would need to occur among the owners, the NFL Players Association and league's management council.

More important, Payton said there is support around the league for increasing the 46-player limit.

"Oh, absolutely, absolutely," Payton said emphatically. "That's an ownership-only decision."

As the discussion is sure to grow, Payton isn't alone as a head coach expressing a public desire to expand the roster on game day. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn also advocated for increasing rosters during the Annual League Meeting last March.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday.
news

Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
news

Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams as Josh Jacobs remains absent

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face Jimmy Garoppolo's former team in 2023's preseason opener, presenting an opportunity for the QB to reflect on his time in San Francisco.  
news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says rookie wide receiver Tank Dell could be a "explosive playmaker" for the team heading into the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

Though the Texans got the "W" in their preseason opener against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was hit early and often during his first NFL action and never got into a rhythm. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday. 
news

Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

Following a scuffle during Wednesday's Packers-Bengals scrimmage, Cincy DT D.J. Reader said he had no idea who two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins was. 
news

Aaron Donald, Rams have 'something to prove' in 2023: 'It's a brand new year'

Thanks to a massively disappointing 2022 campaign and a quiet offseason, Aaron Donald and the Rams are flying completely under the radar in 2023.