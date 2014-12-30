Around the NFL

Sean Payton mum on Rob Ryan's future with Saints

Published: Dec 30, 2014 at 12:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the New Orleans Saints' defense turning from solid to a sieve in one season, many on the Bayou are calling for Rob Ryan's job.

However, coach Sean Payton wasn't set to make any ruling or announcement Monday on the defensive coordinator's future.

"Anything we do from a personnel standpoint involving players, or from a coaching standpoint involving coaches, will be announced and talked about at the appropriate time," he said, per The Times-Picayune. "Today would not be the day to do that."

The Saints fell to 31st in total yards allowed and 28th in points per game in 2014, after dumping a ton of money into the defense on players like Jairus Byrd.

Injuries short-circuited the defense, but missed tackles and blown coverages caused the cardiac arrest.

Ryan, in 11 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator, has had just two seasons leading a team that finished in the top 13 in total defense and five with teams ranked 27th or worse.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Payton might not want to cut Ryan loose after just two seasons at the risk of being seen as a coach who can't keep a defensive coordinator.

Since Gregg Williams left after 2011, the Saints had Steve Spagnuolo for just one year (during Payton's yearlong suspension) and Ryan for two.

One big difference between Spagnuolo and Ryan is that the latter appears to have support within the locker room.

However, Rapoport also added that former Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen -- viewed as a bright defensive mind -- is eyeing a return as a defensive coordinator and has a relationship with Payton.

Payton might have been mum Monday, but soon he'll have to back his coordinator publicly or move on once again.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan joins CBS as football analyst; QB says this is 'not a retirement'

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has landed a new job as a broadcaster. CBS Sports announced Monday that Ryan will be an analyst for select NFL on CBS games and work on other shows.

news

Bryce Young enters Panthers OTAs as QB2 behind veteran Andy Dalton

The Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but the rookie must earn the QB1 gig. Coach Frank Reich said over the weekend that Young, as the "new guy," will take the second-team reps.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'hopeful' that Breece Hall returning for Week 1 is a 'possibility'

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is hopeful running back Breece Hall will be able to return for the start of the regular season, but New York will be careful to protect the exciting second-year back from doing too much too soon.

news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel considering 'anybody else on earth' for potential kicker addition

The Dallas Cowboys currently have only Tristan Vizcaino on the roster as far as kickers go. However, special teams coordinator John Fassel said over the weekend the club is ready to turn over every rock to find competition at the kicker position.

news

Titans RB Tyjae Spears dismisses concerns about ACL issue: 'Nothing wrong with me. I'm healthy'

Tennessee Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears dismissed concerns over his ACL while speaking during rookie minicamp, stating repeatedly that he is healthy.

news

Jahmyr Gibbs ignoring criticism of Lions picking him in first round: 'Everybody's entitled to their opinion'

After running back Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lions, many wondered if Detroit reached for a RB too early in the draft. Responding to the criticism, Gibbs said this weekend that he "doesn't care" what people think about where he was picked, as "everybody's entitled to their opinion."

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen believes there's "absolutely" a chance tight end Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs.

news

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, May 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community made sure to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton 'hopeful' Javonte Williams is ready for training camp: He's doing 'extremely well'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered the most optimistic news yet regarding running back Javonte Williams' recovery from an October knee injury that cut short his 2022 season.

news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More