Sean Payton mum on Rob Ryan's future with Saints

With the New Orleans Saints' defense turning from solid to a sieve in one season, many on the Bayou are calling for Rob Ryan's job.
However, coach Sean Payton wasn't set to make any ruling or announcement Monday on the defensive coordinator's future.
"Anything we do from a personnel standpoint involving players, or from a coaching standpoint involving coaches, will be announced and talked about at the appropriate time," he said, per The Times-Picayune. "Today would not be the day to do that."
The Saints fell to 31st in total yards allowed and 28th in points per game in 2014, after dumping a ton of money into the defense on players like Jairus Byrd.
Injuries short-circuited the defense, but missed tackles and blown coverages caused the cardiac arrest.
Ryan, in 11 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator, has had just two seasons leading a team that finished in the top 13 in total defense and five with teams ranked 27th or worse.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Payton might not want to cut Ryan loose after just two seasons at the risk of being seen as a coach who can't keep a defensive coordinator.
Since Gregg Williams left after 2011, the Saints had Steve Spagnuolo for just one year (during Payton's yearlong suspension) and Ryan for two.
One big difference between Spagnuolo and Ryan is that the latter appears to have support within the locker room.
However, Rapoport also added that former Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen -- viewed as a bright defensive mind -- is eyeing a return as a defensive coordinator and has a relationship with Payton.
Payton might have been mum Monday, but soon he'll have to back his coordinator publicly or move on once again.
