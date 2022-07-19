Around the NFL

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 06:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When 2022 arrived, Sean Payton knew it was time to step down from his post with the Saints.

He'd accomplished plenty: three appearances in the NFC Championship Game, one NFC title, and one glorious Super Bowl triumph. But at 58 years old, Payton was ready to walk away from football -- at least for now.

That could change as soon as 2023.

"Ultimately, do I think I'll get back in? Sure," Payton said, via USA Today Sports. "There's no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there's a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

The factors will, of course, include attractiveness of opening, timing and personal preference. Payton will also be required to convince whichever team attempting to hire him to also strike a compensation deal with the Saints, who retain his rights through 2024.

The latter shouldn't be difficult, depending on the owner attempting to lure Payton back to the sideline. But in the meantime, Payton is set for a cushy gig in 2022, a season he'll spend working for FOX's NFL coverage.

"I'm really excited about FOX and working with the crew," Payton said. "It's going to be a great experience. I'm looking forward to being on the other side."

The other side might seem luxurious, but based on how Payton is speaking about his future, it doesn't seem as if it will keep him for long. It's not rare to see coaches leave the studio or broadcast booth for another job on the sideline; last year, it was Urban Meyer who left FOX's college football coverage for a short-lived shot at the NFL in an outcome that once seemed far-fetched.

Payton's return to the sideline doesn't seem as unlikely. When and where he'll do so, however, remains undetermined.

"We'll deal with it when the time comes," he said.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, with former Green Bay Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler kicking things off and longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil closing the show.

news

Carl Nassib hopes for fresh chance to continue NFL career: 'Got a lot in the tank'

Former Raiders DE Nassib already has a half-dozen years of NFL experience under his belt. He's also without a job with training camps opening in mere days. All he's looking for now is a fresh chance to continue his career.

news

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

The New York Jets have singed their entire 2022 draft class with the signing of RB Breece Hall on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

news

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest question heading into training camp is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance can lead a playoff-ready team deep into the postseason. Linebacker Fred Warner believes he is up to the task.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW