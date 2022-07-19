Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

When 2022 arrived, Sean Payton knew it was time to step down from his post with the Saints.

He'd accomplished plenty: three appearances in the NFC Championship Game, one NFC title, and one glorious Super Bowl triumph. But at 58 years old, Payton was ready to walk away from football -- at least for now.

That could change as soon as 2023.

"Ultimately, do I think I'll get back in? Sure," Payton said, via USA Today Sports. "There's no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there's a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

The factors will, of course, include attractiveness of opening, timing and personal preference. Payton will also be required to convince whichever team attempting to hire him to also strike a compensation deal with the Saints, who retain his rights through 2024.

The latter shouldn't be difficult, depending on the owner attempting to lure Payton back to the sideline. But in the meantime, Payton is set for a cushy gig in 2022, a season he'll spend working for FOX's NFL coverage.

"I'm really excited about FOX and working with the crew," Payton said. "It's going to be a great experience. I'm looking forward to being on the other side."

The other side might seem luxurious, but based on how Payton is speaking about his future, it doesn't seem as if it will keep him for long. It's not rare to see coaches leave the studio or broadcast booth for another job on the sideline; last year, it was Urban Meyer who left FOX's college football coverage for a short-lived shot at the NFL in an outcome that once seemed far-fetched.

Payton's return to the sideline doesn't seem as unlikely. When and where he'll do so, however, remains undetermined.