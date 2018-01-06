Sean McVay: The Rams' 'trajectory is pointing upward'

"I think you do have a lot of respect for experience and certainly this is an example that we can learn from," McVay said. "But, what I don't think is, is I don't think this game was too big for our players. We're a young football team, we didn't make enough plays tonight to be able to get it done, but I don't think that means it was too big for our guys. ... It's going to be great motivation as we go into the offseason program leading into next year."