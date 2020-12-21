Around the NFL

Sean McVay: Rams' loss to Jets 'embarrassing,' 'humbling'

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 08:30 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Rams won't forget Sunday's loss anytime soon. It might even cost them a division title.

Los Angeles suffered perhaps the most unexpected defeat of the season, dropping a home game to the previously winless Jets, 23-20.

It was a result that immediately produced a gamut of emotions for the NFC contenders.

"This loss will demoralize us only as much as we allow it to. It's going to be embarrassing, sick to your stomach about it," coach Sean McVay said afterward. "… That was very humbling, it's going to be humbling, but we're going to move forward. That's exactly what we'll do. That's all I know how to do."

To that point, the Rams (9-5) haven't lost twice in a row this season. They now likely need to win their final two regular-season games to reclaim first place in the NFC West. They currently reside a game back of the Seahawks, who will host L.A. next weekend.

"It's going to sting for a day," quarterback Jared Goff said. "We have a game coming up next week that we were going to have to win anyways, and I think we know that. Obviously we're disappointed in how the day went and embarrassed and you're sick to your stomach about it. But like I said, we knew we had to win that game against Seattle next week."

Goff & Co. came out like they were looking ahead to that Week 16 showdown from the opening kickoff against the Jets. The Rams punted on four of their first six possessions, with the other two ending with a blocked punt and an interception. New York drove 74 yards for a touchdown on its first drive and capitalized on the short field with a pair of field goals for a 13-0 lead. The Jets took a 20-3 lead in the third quarter after scoring on their opening drive after halftime.

The Rams cut their deficit to three midway through the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs on their final possession, which began at the Jets' 43 but saw the offense advance just six yards.

"I've got to do a better job getting us ready to go," McVay said. "And really it was in all three phases, it wasn't good enough."

The loss prevented L.A. (9-5) from clinching a playoff berth and dropped it to fifth in the conference, where it now holds the same record as the Buccaneers and sits just one game ahead of the Cardinals.

The Rams' performance is even more stunning when considering they had extra time to prepare for New York after last playing 10 days ago, a dominating win over the Patriots. The combination of beating the team that they recently lost to in the Super Bowl combined with the ineptitude of the 0-13 Jets and a looming bout with Seattle set the stage for the ultimate trap game.

And L.A. fell right into it.

"This is not the result or not the type of game that we expected," McVay admitted, "but this is why you play sports."

