Around the NFL

Sean McVay planning for 'three-back rotation' vs. Cowboys 

Published: Sep 08, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is "optimistic" that running back Darrell Henderson will be ready for Week 1 after dealing with a hamstring injury. If so, McVay will get the three-headed backfield committee -- Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown and Henderson -- he desires to kick off the 2020 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys.

"If he is (healthy), that's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," McVay said Monday, via the L.A. Daily News. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds."

McVay has insisted all offseason he hopes to ride a committee backfield after years of having a workhorse in Todd Gurley.

From an outside perspective -- and of more importance to the Fantasy Football Community -- Akers seems like the most likely to slide ahead and take the majority of snaps. But McVay poured a bit of cold water on the rookie's expectations, at least early in the season.

"Cam is continuing to get better," McVay said Monday. "You forget sometimes he's a young player. We are going to ask a lot of him."

As the season wears on, Akers could earn a bigger role as McVay becomes more comfortable with the rookie, and the back proves he can pass block. Until then, expect all three backs to see snaps and touches to open the year.

"I think as the season unfolds, that might give us some clarity if someone separates themselves," McVay said. "But we're going to go into it with three different backs, three different skill sets, that present a change of pace and different dynamic that they can present to defenses.

"I think that can help keep people off-balance as well."

We'll see if McVay's plan to shuffle backs keeps the Cowboys defense off balance in primetime Sunday night to kick off the season.

Related Content

A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1
news

A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1

A.J. Green is poised to play his first football game since Oct. 28, 2018, when the Bengals kick off the 2020 season against the Chargers. 
Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'
news

Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'

Most projections for the Jets have them sitting either in the cellar of the AFC East or at least on the stairs on the way down to it. Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn't see it that way.
Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'
news

Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'

Entering his 14th NFL season, Adrian Peterson is back in the NFC North. The newly acquired Lions RB arrives in Detroit with a familiar OC and perhaps a role already carved out for 2020.
Bill O'Brien: 'Historic night' awaits with return of 'America's game'
news

Bill O'Brien: 'Historic night' awaits with return of 'America's game'

An unprecedented offseason is ready to give way to an unprecedented regular season, kicking off Thursday night with the Texans taking on the Chiefs. Bill O'Brien realizes the magnitude: "It's a great night for the league and it's a great night for football."
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, exchanges jerseys with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, so players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.The restrictions are outlined in the game-day protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
news

NFL notifies teams that players can exchange jerseys by mail

The league informed teams on Monday that it is partnering Tide Laundry Detergent and Fabric Care Products, which will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player. All of said jerseys will be washed first and exchanged by mail. Therefore, on-field exchanges are still prohibited and subject to team discipline. 
Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins closing in on contract extension
news

Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins closing in on contract extension

Arizona standout WR DeAndre Hopkins is close to hauling in a new agreement on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs through a drill during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris placed on injured reserve

Following surgery on his pinkie finger, New England running back Damien Harris is headed to injured reserve to big the season. 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on absence: 'I ain't ever held out in my life'

Alvin Kamara did not reveal much about his absences from recent practices, which ended on Wednesday. "I came to the building every day," Kamara said. 
Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt kicks during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Super Bowl champion P Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

A season after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, punter Dustin Colquitt is joining the Steelers, who won two Super Bowls with Colquitt's father, Craig.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney's addition 'super exciting' for Titans

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has finally found a new and it's Tennessee. Coach Mike Vrable and safety Kevin Byard are among those who are excited to see him, with the latter saying, "He is going to be a guy that teams are going to have to game plan for every single game."
New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker (27) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17.(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

New York Giants to release cornerback Deandre Baker

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New York Giants are set to part ways with Baker and will officially release him this week. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL