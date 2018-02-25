 Skip to main content
Sean McVay on pending trade: Peters 'a great player'

Published: Feb 25, 2018 at 03:25 AM
Headshot_Author_lakisha-Jackson_1400x1000
Lakisha Wesseling

Producer, Entertainment & Cause Initiatives

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about the team's recent trade for Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters at an awards ceremony in Kansas City on Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Kansas City finalized the trade agreement but terms of the deal have yet to be released. Since the move cannot become official until the new league year starts on March 14, the Rams' coach was very mum on the deal.

"Right now, just because of where we're at in the league year, you can't make it official, so you have to be careful with some of the tampering," McVay told The Kansas City Star, when asked about the All-Pro cornerback. "But in a quick nugget, he's a great player."

Since Peters entered the NFL in 2015, no player has more interceptions (19) or passes defensed (55), per NFL Research.

The fact that the Chiefs were willing to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler should come as no surprise given his behavior on and off the field. The Rams believe in what they're building in Los Angeles and think he's worth the risk.

"These are grown men, and it starts with the mutual respect that exists, where they know it's about developing and building relationships," McVay said. "If we're going to ask our players to be coachable, we've got to be coachable as coaches as well. That displays an ownership and an accountability that we try to all have and makes the players more receptive to the messages we try to implement.

"They know exactly what the expectations are, what our standards are, and they know what it is to do it the right way."

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald -- also at the awards ceremony -- knows his coach has what it takes to handle difficult personalities.

"He's a coach -- he'll get after you when you do something wrong," Donald said. "Don't let that smile fool you. I've seen that man change."

The Rams are hoping a change of scenery is all Peters needs to get back on the right track.

