Sean McDermott mum on LeSean McCoy trade interest

Reports linking Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy to trade interest from the Philadelphia Eagles have swirled in the past day.
As speculation mounts on a potential trade, Bills head coach Sean McDermott elected to tackle the chatter head-on in his opening remarks during Wednesday morning's news conference.
"LeSean is one of our better players. We get calls all the time," McDermott told reporters. "Incoming calls happen all the time. [General manager] Brandon [Beane] and I talk a lot. I won't get into any more detail than that."
McCoy, for his part, wasn't interested in talking about any potential trades, either.
"I'm not going to get into that," McCoy said. "That's for my agent and the guys upstairs to work that out."
"LeSean and I have not communicated on this front," McDermott said. "In my opinion, we're on to the Houston Texans and players know that if there's something that needs to be communicated that I communicate. That's how I've been since Day 1. I have a lot of respect for him and I think he does the same for me."
"Well, I'm sure that is a possibility," Pederson said. "[Executive vice president of football ops Howie Roseman] is going to continue to look and see what's out there, see what's available and see if there is somebody we need to bring in. But in the short term, we're very confident in the guys we have and these guys have worked extremely hard and excited for their opportunity."
McCoy has amassed 4,630 total yards (3,470 rushing) and 27 total touchdowns with the Bills, and currently leads the team with 170 yards rushing on 45 carries this season.