Sean Lee to play for Dallas Cowboys on 'MNF' vs. Bears

Team owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM on Tuesday that the ascendant middle linebacker will play Monday night against the Chicago Bears after missing two games with the hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, per ESPNDallas.com's Calvin Watkins.
Jones, last month, dubbed Lee as "Superman." In the context of this team's defense, he's not far off. The Cowboys have missed Lee's outstanding run-stopping presence and ability to roam into coverage and disrupt the pass.
Dallas (7-5) looked like a disaster allowing 625 yards to New Orleans, but the Cowboys have shown some progress in the past two games. Especially in Thursday's win over the Raiders, in which Dallas gave up just 305 yards and shut down Oakland in the second half.
Notched in a first-place tie with Philadelphia in the NFC East, the Cowboys play the Packers, Redskins and Eagles after taking on Chicago. It's hard to take Dallas seriously because of its flawed defense, but Lee could alter that narrative down the stretch.