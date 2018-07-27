Sean Lee: Dez needs to 'hold himself accountable'

"First thing, to say that I can get anybody off the team and have any input on the roster is absurd," Lee said following Friday's training camp practice. "Second thing, I love Dez and I want the best for him. To be honest, we did butt heads because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates. To be honest with you, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable. Thank you."