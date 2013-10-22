Sean 'Diddy' Combs: I'll be NFL's first African-American owner

Published: Oct 22, 2013 at 08:38 AM

When Jay Z established Roc Nation Sports and alignedhimself with New York Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith and New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, it was natural to wonder when Sean "Diddy" Combs would throw his hat into the sports ring.

Wait, no one wondered that? Well, Diddy thrust himself into the national sports conversation anyway this week when he told Bloomberg TV that he plans to own an NFL team one day.

"I love sports, but I'm more of a owner type of guy, so I have aspirations to become -- which it will happen -- I will become the first African-American majority owner," Diddy said. "Not having a small stake but actually owning an NFL team. I think it's time for that. A majority of players that are in the NFL are African-American, but there are no African-American owners. So that's one of my dreams."

Diddy told Bloomberg that people have asked him if he planned to start his own agency to rival Jay Z's, but Diddy said he has no plans to represent athletes. His eyes solely are set on ownership.

"When I get the calls, 'Well, we need to do Bad Boy Sports,' I'm like, 'No, that's not my lane,'" Diddy said. "I stay in my lane. This is the lane that I want to do. And I'm just me; I do my own thing."

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Diddy's net worth at $580 million.

