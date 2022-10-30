Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Geno Smith will have each of his top two targets on the field for Week 8.

Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are officially active for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.

Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and Metcalf (knee) were each questionable and considered game-time decisions coming into today, but will give it a go for the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

Having Metcalf active is somewhat surprising after he was carted off in Seattle's Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With no surgery needed, Metcalf was pining to play according to head coach Pete Carroll and practiced Friday in a limited capacity.

Lockett, meanwhile, didn't practice leading into Week 7 but still played. This week, he was limited Wednesday, a full participant Thursday and then on Friday was limited again after adding a ribs injury to his bum hammy. Despite multiple injuries, he'll take the field.

Lockett's 41 receptions and 468 yards receiving are tops on Seattle, while Metcalf is second in each department with 31 catches and 418 yards.

In his eight-season career, Lockett has missed only two games, while Metcalf has yet to miss a game in his career amid his fourth season.