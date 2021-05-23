Around the NFL

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

Published: May 23, 2021 at 04:32 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Seahawks will have a lot to talk about when they begin organized team activities Monday.

The team has consistently generated headlines since the offseason began, beginning with a frustrated Russell Wilson publicly lamenting his supporting cast and privately seeking a trade before apparently reconciling with the only franchise he's known. Amid all that, the front office reshuffled about 20 starters and rotational players in hopes of improving a team that went 12-4 and won the NFC West but flamed out in the Wild Card Round.

And then there was emerging star wideout DK Metcalf﻿, who buried himself in training -- for a shot at the Olympics. He addressed all such topics this past Friday during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."

Metcalf didn't offer an opinion when asked if he thought Wilson would depart.

"I don't get into anybody else's business during the offseason," Metcalf said. "I'm secluded. If my name's not being mentioned, I'm away from it. You got to stay out the way. It would have to actually happen for me to actually take precautions or say something."

While it remains unclear how serious the tension was between Wilson and the Seahawks, or when it was resolved -- Wilson has been silent, while Pete Carroll recently dubbed it "old news" -- it seemed to spur team brass toward change. Seattle revamped what was a struggling defensive backfield and added key pieces on both sides of the line.

All the turnover, which includes Shane Waldron replacing Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, has Metcalf believing the Seahawks are better than they were in January following another early postseason exit.

"We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason,'' Metcalf said. "Can't wait to get back to work with them.''

The all-world athlete said he spent about two months preparing to run the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in early May, where a 10.2 would have qualified him for the Olympic Trials. Metcalf, who stood out with his 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame, registered a 10.36. The achievement was in the honorable attempt.

"Just to be out there with Olympic-caliber runners was an amazing experience," he said. "I went through like 100 different thoughts throughout that whole 100-meter race. When I first started off I was like, 'Oh, I'm actually keeping up with them a little bit,' So I got excited a little bit."

Metcalf shared one other sentiment on the wide-ranging interview that will have the Seahawks and the 12s excited for the foreseeable future. As a 2019 second-round pick, he'll be up for an extension a year from now. The 2020 Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro will likely be in position to cash in. Metcalf, though, said remaining in Seattle for the long haul is also a priority.

"I pray. I hate traveling, so I pray," he said. "It's (a) blue-collar (organization)."

Credit the 69-year-old Carroll for knowing exactly how to connect with the 23-year-old Metcalf.

"His energy, first off, and then he lets me be myself," Metcalf said. "I can come in with different color hair every week and he's not going to call me out or say anything or, hey, what's wrong? Is everything going good at home? He's just going to let me be myself. That's one thing that I really love about him because I came in with a different mindset like I'm not going to be a rookie, so don't treat me like one. He took it head on and was like, yeah, I understand. I understand your goals and what you're trying to accomplish in this league. You're doing it the right way, so as long as you handle your business and don't get in trouble then you can act however you want to. That's how he treated me from Day 1 and that's what I love about him."

That approach might have helped answer the Seahawks' biggest question this offseason.

