Seahawks' DK Metcalf posts 10.37-second time in 100M dash at 2021 USATF Golden Games

DK Metcalf won't be running in this year's Tokyo Olympics, but the Seahawks wide receiver still put up a respectable time in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open.
Metcalf posted a 10.37-second run in the 100-meter dash, finishing last in a nine-man race and fifteenth overall in the field.
Cravon Gillespie placed first overall with a time of 9.96 in the final. The event, a precursor to the Olympic Trials, took place at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. and was later broadcast on NBC Sports.
"I'm just happy to be here, excited to have the opportunity, thank God for the opportunity to run against world-class athletes like this," Metcalf said afterward, via NBC Sports. "Just to test my speed against world-class athletes like this."
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf towered over his fellow competitors, starting off the blocks with a good burst of speed but eventually falling behind in the last half of the race. Given his size and his inexperience as a sprinter, Metcalf accounted for himself well.
Metcalf, 23, announced he would be taking part in the event last week. The 2020 Pro Bowler was recognized for his amazing speed last season on a play where he tracked down the Cardinals' Budda Baker from behind on a 90-yard interception return. According to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards on the play.
"They do this for a living," Metcalf remarked. "This is very different from football speed."