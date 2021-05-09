Seahawks' DK Metcalf posts 10.37-second time in 100M dash at 2021 USATF Golden Games

DK Metcalf won't be running in this year's Tokyo Olympics, but the Seahawks wide receiver still put up a respectable time in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open.

Metcalf posted a 10.37-second run in the 100-meter dash, finishing last in a nine-man race and fifteenth overall in the field.

Cravon Gillespie placed first overall with a time of 9.96 in the final. The event, a precursor to the Olympic Trials, took place at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. and was later broadcast on NBC Sports.