Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Metcalf dazzled the crowd with a collection of emphatic dunks and commanding blocks. On top of the highlights, Metcalf piled up 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to win MVP.

The 25-year-old former Pro Bowler is coming off a second 1,000-yard season, one in which he hauled in a career-high 90 receptions to go along with six touchdown catches. Having displayed his top-flight speed on the gridiron -- and now the hardwood -- Metcalf has also attempted to qualify for the Olympics in the 100-meter dash during his Seahawks tenure.