Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

DK Metcalf is a game-breaking Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.
He's also an elite level sprinter.
And now Metcalf can add 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Most Valuable Player to his resume.
Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Metcalf dazzled the crowd with a collection of emphatic dunks and commanding blocks. On top of the highlights, Metcalf piled up 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to win MVP.
The 25-year-old former Pro Bowler is coming off a second 1,000-yard season, one in which he hauled in a career-high 90 receptions to go along with six touchdown catches. Having displayed his top-flight speed on the gridiron -- and now the hardwood -- Metcalf has also attempted to qualify for the Olympics in the 100-meter dash during his Seahawks tenure.
Metcalf hasn't closed the door on potentially continuing his sprinting career down the line, but on Friday night he took the spotlight at the NBA's celebrity all-star showcase.