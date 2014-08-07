Seahawks worry new player safety rules might alter their style

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- After NFL officials visited the Seattle Seahawks, The Seattle Times wrote that new NFL rules could impact the style of team's play.
- WFAA-TV in Dallas reported how the Trinity Christian High School football team is using high tech devices to detect concussions developed by the University of Texas-Dallas.
- The Reno Gazette-Journal reported on the University of Nevada, which has the latest college football team to use the Guardian Cap over their helmets.
- The Houston Chronicle reported that Texans owner Bob McNair said he is healthy after a 10-month cancer battle.
- Steelers.com reported the Pittsburgh Steelers helped a Make-A-Wish recipient with a visit with Troy Polamalu.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced they have donated Under Armour football jerseys to every high school in Baltimore.
- The Cleveland Plain-Dealer explained the baseline testing program and how it helps to keep high school football players from returning to play too soon.
- The Gainesville Times wrote how the North Georgia Youth Football Association is testing helmet sensors during this season.
- WSVN-TV in Miami reported on Miami-Dade County's decision to test high school athletes for performance-enhancing drugs.
- Times Herald-Record in Hudson Valley, New York, reported on the reaction to a new law in New York state that requires high school coaches to report when a child is abused.
- WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, reported on how a Grovetown, Georgia, team is trying to prevent concussions.
- The Reno Gazette-Journal told parents about what to expect when their kids get back-to-school sports physicals.
