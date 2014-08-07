Seahawks worry new player safety rules might alter their style

Published: Aug 07, 2014 at 05:07 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • WFAA-TV in Dallas reported how the Trinity Christian High School football team is using high tech devices to detect concussions developed by the University of Texas-Dallas.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater taken to hospital for further evaluation of a head injury

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was carted off the field on a stretcher in the second half of the Bengals-Broncos game on Sunday. The veteran QB suffered a head injury and has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action. 
news

Jaguars holding first overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft following loss to Texans, Lions win

There's a new team holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following the Jaguars' loss to the Texans and the Lions' upset of the Cardinals.
news

Rams activate Jalen Ramsey from reserve/COVID-19 list, CB on track to play vs. Seahawks

Amidst a trying stretch of positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams organization, the team has activated a key starter ahead of Week 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW