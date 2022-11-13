Seahawks want QB Geno Smith back for 2023, contract talks expected to take place after the season

The Seahawks want one of the feel-good stories of 2022 to continue into next year.

Geno Smith, the surprise starter who has elevated himself into the MVP conversation, takes his Seattle team to Germany today to face the Bucs. Sources say the hope for the organization is that Smith is their QB into the future, as well.

In fact, the Seahawks want both QBs back -- Smith and backup Drew Lock. They have yet to make an offer to Smith, who's set to be a free agent in 2023, to extend his contract, and those talks will happen after the season.

But it appears Smith has done enough to convince the team that his star turn is real and spectacular. Unbelievably, Smith is third in the NFL with a 107.2 passer rating, just ahead of ... Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. For a player who hadn't started more than three games since 2014, it's remarkable. Considered a career backup until he beat out Lock in training camp ahead of this season, Smith is completing 73.1% of his passes and has already thrown for 2,199 yards.

Seattle has actually gotten better on offense since they traded Russell Wilson.

Smith's nonchalance about his play has been comical. He was asked on NFL Network if he could've seen his play and his team's play coming.

"Without sounding arrogant or cocky, yes," said Smith, who then went on to praise his team's work ethic and discuss how this all started in OTAs.

Lock and Smith get along in the QB room, creating a fun atmosphere in what could otherwise have been an awkward situation. The whole atmosphere in general is fun, and the viral video this week of Seattle's impromptu dance party at practice in Munich showed it.

Internally, everyone also knows this: One of coach Pete Carroll's best qualities is to instill confidence in players and have that lead to performance. That seems to have taken place here.

Much of the discussion for the Seahawks this offseason was about finding a QB. They traded for Lock to compete with Smith, but they never were in it for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. They stood pat.