Seahawks want QB Geno Smith back for 2023, contract talks expected to take place after the season

Published: Nov 13, 2022 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Seahawks want one of the feel-good stories of 2022 to continue into next year.

Geno Smith, the surprise starter who has elevated himself into the MVP conversation, takes his Seattle team to Germany today to face the Bucs. Sources say the hope for the organization is that Smith is their QB into the future, as well.

In fact, the Seahawks want both QBs back -- Smith and backup Drew Lock. They have yet to make an offer to Smith, who's set to be a free agent in 2023, to extend his contract, and those talks will happen after the season.

But it appears Smith has done enough to convince the team that his star turn is real and spectacular. Unbelievably, Smith is third in the NFL with a 107.2 passer rating, just ahead of ... Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. For a player who hadn't started more than three games since 2014, it's remarkable. Considered a career backup until he beat out Lock in training camp ahead of this season, Smith is completing 73.1% of his passes and has already thrown for 2,199 yards.

Seattle has actually gotten better on offense since they traded Russell Wilson.

Smith's nonchalance about his play has been comical. He was asked on NFL Network if he could've seen his play and his team's play coming.

"Without sounding arrogant or cocky, yes," said Smith, who then went on to praise his team's work ethic and discuss how this all started in OTAs.

Lock and Smith get along in the QB room, creating a fun atmosphere in what could otherwise have been an awkward situation. The whole atmosphere in general is fun, and the viral video this week of Seattle's impromptu dance party at practice in Munich showed it.

Internally, everyone also knows this: One of coach Pete Carroll's best qualities is to instill confidence in players and have that lead to performance. That seems to have taken place here.

Much of the discussion for the Seahawks this offseason was about finding a QB. They traded for Lock to compete with Smith, but they never were in it for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. They stood pat.

And now, thanks to Smith's stellar play, both he and Seattle are being rewarded for it.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

Related Content

news

Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants

The Texans have revoked veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report.

news

Giants had long-term extension talks with star RB Saquon Barkley during bye week

During their bye week, the Giants had long-term extension talks with star running back Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report, though no deal came to fruition from the discussions.

news

Bucs have passport scare with RB Leonard Fournette, now narrowly avoided missing trip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a passport scare heading into the team's game in Munich, Germany, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach against advice from Colts' top executives

Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach over the advice of his team's top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE