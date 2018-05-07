Seahawks unsure when safety Earl Thomas will report

"We'll find out," Carroll said this weekend, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "We've got to communicate. Phase 2 doesn't look like it's suiting him right now, so we'll see. We'll see what's happening. Phase 3 is around the corner for us, so we'll see. We've got one more week of Phase 2. Earl had a fantastic offseason and I know he knows how to get in shape. Veterans sometimes look at those rules and they see 'voluntary' and they see it differently than the other guys, so we'll see."