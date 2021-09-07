Seahawks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to home games

The Seattle Seahawks will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry into Lumen Field for fans over the age of 12 at home games this season, the club announced Tuesday.

Club policy also will require masking for fans, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with local and state mask mandates. An exception will be made for eating and drinking while sitting in a stationary location.

In order to work, Lumen Field staff will be under the same requirement. As of this week, King County is requiring masking for anyone age 5 or older at outdoor gatherings of 500-plus people, as well as in public indoor spaces.

The Seahawks' Lumen Field is the first open-air NFL venue to make this requirement. Domed facilities for the Las Vegas Raiders (Allegiant Stadium) and the New Orleans Saints (Caesars Superdome) previously established similar policies.

The club will not issue refunds for ticket holders who choose not to comply.