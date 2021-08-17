Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all fans attending home games in 2021

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have become the first NFL team to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.

The guidelines, which will go into effect Week 1 when the Raiders take on the Ravens, mandate that all fans who attend home games inside of Allegiant Stadium will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The club's initiative will be enacted in accordance with a new Emergency Directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events, which was announced on Monday.

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

Attendees will be asked to provide this information through CLEAR's free mobile app and Health Pass feature, which will allow fans to attend games without wearing a mask.

Unvaccinated fans will have the opportunity to receive vaccinations on-site prior to home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to attend wearing a mask.