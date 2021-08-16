Falcons become first NFL team to be 100 percent vaccinated

The Atlanta Falcons have reached a significant point in the NFL's effort to vaccinate against COVID-19.

The Falcons became the first NFL team to be 100 percent vaccinated, the team announced Monday.

With each player now vaccinated against COVID-19, they will not be subjected to daily testing and will be able to spend off-field time (i.e., eating meals) together, per NFL protocol.

The league's most recent update revealed a league-wide player vaccination rate of 91.7 percent (having received at least one dose of the vaccine), NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Aug. 11. Fifteen teams had more than 95 percent of their players vaccinated, per Battista.