Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals

The only league MVP in Seattle Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor.

Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field.

"The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on our organization by making him the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor," Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. "Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field, and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12s this season with his induction ceremony."

The three-time Pro Bowl running back spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle, earning MVP honors and leading the 'Hawks to their first Super Bowl appearance during a historic 2005 season. Alexander ran for 1,880 yards and 27 rushing TDs on 370 carries, all league-highs that year, en route to the NFL's top award; he was also voted first-team All-Pro and the Offensive Player of the Year.

Selected in the first round of the 2000 draft out of Alabama, Alexander broke out as Seattle's starting ball-carrier in 2001, kicking off five straight seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards. The tailback left the franchise following the 2007 season with a franchise-best 9,429 rushing yards and 112 total TDs on 2,176 totes in 119 games played. He finished his career with a short stint in Washington in 2008.

Alexander joins his former teammate and coach, Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren, and other greats such as Steve Largent, Jim Zorn and Cortez Kennedy in the Ring of Honor.