Around the NFL

Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals

Published: Sep 15, 2022 at 03:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The only league MVP in Seattle Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor.

Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field.

"The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on our organization by making him the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor," Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. "Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field, and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12s this season with his induction ceremony."

The three-time Pro Bowl running back spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle, earning MVP honors and leading the 'Hawks to their first Super Bowl appearance during a historic 2005 season. Alexander ran for 1,880 yards and 27 rushing TDs on 370 carries, all league-highs that year, en route to the NFL's top award; he was also voted first-team All-Pro and the Offensive Player of the Year.

Selected in the first round of the 2000 draft out of Alabama, Alexander broke out as Seattle's starting ball-carrier in 2001, kicking off five straight seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards. The tailback left the franchise following the 2007 season with a franchise-best 9,429 rushing yards and 112 total TDs on 2,176 totes in 119 games played. He finished his career with a short stint in Washington in 2008.

Alexander joins his former teammate and coach, Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren, and other greats such as Steve Largent, Jim Zorn and Cortez Kennedy in the Ring of Honor.

"It's so exciting and such an honor to just be a part of the Ring of Honor," Alexander added. "When you come to Seattle and you look up in the stadium, you see some of the greats up there in the Ring of Honor. I remember seeing Steve Largent and the highlights of him, and Jim Zorn. And then me being a running back, you see Curt Warner. You're like, 'Dang, I've got to go after their records. This is going to be exciting.' So to be mentioned with those guys, and of course (Walter Jones) and Cortez, who were like big brothers when I first got there, it's really cool, super excited."

Related Content

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (illness) to sit out Thursday practice ahead of Steelers game

The Patriots quarterback is sitting out of New England's Thursday practice due to an illness. Jones is dealing with an upset stomach, so the Patriots gave him the day off, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with torn pectoral, expected to miss six weeks

The Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve on Friday, the team announced. The edge rusher is likely out for the next six weeks or so as he rehabs his torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky looking for 'killer mindset' on offense after struggling to capitalize on turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a win against the Bengals in Week 1 thanks to a great defensive effort. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows that the offense has to develop a "killer mindset" to match in order to keep piling up those wins in future games.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) will be game-time decision for 'TNF' vs. Chiefs

J.C. Jackson's discomfort-alleviating operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1. He might miss out on Week 2, too. Jackson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs showdown.

news

Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'

Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not worrying about lack of snaps: 'I get paid to play, not coach'

New York's Kadarius Toney let it be known that you'd be crazy to think he was disappointed in his squad's Week 1 win over the Titans because of his lack of playing time.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Despite only 14 touches for Christian McCaffrey in the team's loss to the Browns, Matt Rhule is undeterred in his approach with CMC.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE