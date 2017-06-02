Seahawks to honor Cortez Kennedy with No. 96 decal

On Friday, the club decided to make the No. 96 helmet decal -- Kennedy's number throughout his 11-year Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks -- a permanent fixture for 2017. Seattle had been wearing the stickers following Kennedy's death back on May 23 at the age of 48.
In the weeks following the tragedy, the one positive has been the dozens of inspiring stories about Kennedy's life, drive and determination on and off the field surfacing for public consumption. Our own Adam Rank did a nice job painting a picture of Kennedy here.
Hopefully a season-long tribute brings more to light and teaches a younger generation about a truly great player.