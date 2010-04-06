Seahawks terminate contract of TE Owens

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have terminated the contract of tight end John Owens and waived running back Xavier Omon.
The team announced Tuesday it had let go of Owens after the six-year veteran played in all 16 games last season for the Seahawks, with three starts. He caught three passes for 16 yards.
Seattle signed the 30-year-old Owens last May. He played three seasons with Detroit and two with New Orleans.
