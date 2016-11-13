 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Seahawks stop Pats with last-second goal-line stand

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 03:45 PM

*Deja vu all over again. This time it was the Seahawks (6-2-1) who stonewalled the Patriots (7-2) at the goal line with seconds remaining. Seattle's goal-line stand with less than a minute to go secured a back-and-forth 31-24 victory in New England in Week 10. *

  1. All night long, the Patriots went to LeGarrette Blount in the red zone -- three times, in fact -- but when the game was on the line, New England abandoned their power back. (Sound familiar?) Down seven with 43 seconds left, Tom Brady attempted his patented goal-line dive from the 2-yard line, but came up short. Blount was stuffed on the next play before Brady recovered his own fumble on third down.

After a five-yard Seahawks penalty took the ball back to the 1-yard line, New England flexed out of a power formation, in which Rob Gronkowski acted as the fullback, and attempted a fade to Gronk who was single-covered by safety Kam Chancellor by the far pylon. Gronk got locked with the Pro Bowl safety and was never able to make a legitimate attempt on the ball. Josh McDaniels, meet Darrell Bevell.

  1. New England was able to drive down and nearly tie the ballgame without risking the result on a two-point conversion because Pete Carroll did the Patriots that favor. Following Doug Baldwin's final touchdown, with Seattle up seven, the Seahawks skipper went in for the kill and attempted a two-pointer to make it a two-score game. An incomplete pass followed -- Seattle doesn't have much luck passing near the goal line -- and the Pats almost stormed down the field to tie. Coaches and their two-point conversions: a tricky romance.
  1. Christine Michael's loss is C.J. Prosise's gain. The latter, a rookie out of Notre Dame, was Russell Wilson's go-to-target on the evening, reeling in seven catches for 87 yards and handling starting running back duties (17 car, 66 yards). Prosise played wide receiver and safety in college and his ball skills showed in the slot, where he ran wheels, rubs and everything in between. When Michael and Thomas Rawls are fully healthy, it'll be interesting to see whether Prosise remains a fixture in the game plan.
  1. After going five games without recording a touchdown catch, Baldwin secured a hat trick with three scoring grabs. Go figure.
  1. In his return from a groin injury, Chancellor ended up making Seattle's two biggest stops of the game. Before the safety stopped Gronk at the goal line, he forced a key fumble on Julian Edelman in the middle of the field after Seattle went up one point in the fourth quarter. The strip halted a string of possessions when both teams were scoring at will and allowed the Seahawks to go up a touchdown ahead of New England's final march. The absence of Michael Bennett still hinders what Seattle wants to do on defense, but the return of Chancellor paid dividends out of the gate.
  1. Once again, the Patriots failed to develop much of a pass rush, allowing Wilson (348 yards, 3 TD) to dance, bide time and hit big plays downfield. Aside from one-man wrecking machine Trey Flowers, who has recorded four sacks in two games, New England's pressure up front lagged in key moments, leading to breakdowns in the secondary.
  1. We know the infamous goal-line pick to end Super Bowl XLIX haunts Bevell's dreams, but was it affecting his play-calling? Four Seattle red-zone trips ended in field goals, including two that stalled inside the five. The absence of a power running game paired with a general fear of going over the middle kept the Seahawks from hitting paydirt on more than one occasion.
  1. This is the first season that New England has lost at least twice at home since 2012.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers when new league year begins

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the new league year begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Niners to release Arik Armstead after defensive lineman declined pay cut

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has declined a pay cut and will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

Seattle Linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to test free agency and is currently viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. 
news

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.