Seahawks signing DE Dwight Freeney to one-year deal

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney to a one-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the deal. The team later confirmed the move.
The 37-year-old became a free agent in March after playing for a year with the Atlanta Falcons. The king of the spin move racked up one sack and seven hurries in Super Bowl LI. After the devastating loss to the Patriots, he contemplated retirement but decided he wasn't ready to hang up his cleats yet.
The Seahawks are getting much-needed help with Michael Bennett dealing with a foot injury and Cliff Avril on injured reserve considering possible retirement.