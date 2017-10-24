Around the NFL

Seahawks signing DE Dwight Freeney to one-year deal

Published: Oct 24, 2017 at 04:28 PM

Seattle is getting some help at pass rush right before the team takes on Deshaun Watson.

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney to a one-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the deal. The team later confirmed the move.

The 37-year-old became a free agent in March after playing for a year with the Atlanta Falcons. The king of the spin move racked up one sack and seven hurries in Super Bowl LI. After the devastating loss to the Patriots, he contemplated retirement but decided he wasn't ready to hang up his cleats yet.

The Seahawks are getting much-needed help with Michael Bennett dealing with a foot injury and Cliff Avril on injured reserve considering possible retirement.

Seattle plays the Texans at home on Sunday with Houston coming off a bye week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

news

Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title

The Buffalo Bills beat the Chicago Bears on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive AFC East division title.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Saturday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Saturday.

news

Texans-Titans kickoff delayed due to rolling blackouts in Nashville

Saturday's Texans-Titans matchup has been delayed one hour or so due to blackouts and power outages in the Nashville area.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said in a statement Friday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE