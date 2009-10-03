Seahawks sign Williams to boost offensive line, cut FB Griffith

Published: Oct 03, 2009 at 11:55 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- With little depth on the offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks signed tackle Kyle Williams from the practice squad Saturday and released veteran fullback Justin Griffith.

Seattle will be without tackles Walter Jones and Sean Locklear in Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Brandon Frye also has a sore groin after he received his first action with the Seahawks in last week's game against the Chicago Bears. Seahawks coach Jim Mora said after practice Friday that there was a chance the team would sign another tackle before Sunday.

Williams played in four games last season and started two.

Griffith started in Seattle's first two games, but he was inactive last week against Chicago. The seven-year veteran was brought in during the offseason to compete with second-year pro Owen Schmitt for the starting fullback job.

