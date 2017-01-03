Seahawks sign veteran return man Devin Hester

Seattle was going to enter the postseason with major depth issues in the return game. Due to a season-ending injury to Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks have been left without a punt returner for the past week and change. Seattle resorted to All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman catching punts against the 49ers in Week 17; he returned one for six yards. After the game, Carroll said Sherman did "a great job," but implied they'd take a look at the position later in the week.