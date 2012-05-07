Seahawks sign first-round pick DE Bruce Irvin

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seahawks have come to terms on a multi-year deal with first-round pick Bruce Irvin, a defensive end taken 15th overall in last month's draft to help fill Seattle's need for a speed pass rusher to come off the edge.
The team also came to terms with the other seven members of its 2012 draft class, an unusual move given that a team's draft picks are usually signed over time in the weeks following the draft.
The terms of the deals announced Monday were not released.
Selecting Irvin so high was considered a reach by some. He had been considered a likely second-day pick. But he became the centerpiece of a draft focused on defense, with most of Seattle's selections landing on that side of the ball.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Irvin played two seasons at West Virginia, where he had 14 sacks as a junior, and 8 1/2 sacks in his final season.
Other selections included QB Russell Wilson, a star at Wisconsin taken in the third round, and Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks' second-round pick.