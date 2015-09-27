Around the NFL

Seahawks shut out Bears for Seattle's first win

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 12:23 PM
Marc Sessler

The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) got their season on track with Sunday's easy 26-0 win over the Chicago Bears (0-3). Here's what you need to know:

  1. Seattle's back in the win column, while Chicago's season already feels like a waste. With Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returning to action, the Legion of Boom smothered and buried the Bears with ease. Not a surprise with quarterback Jimmy Clausen leading a hard-to-watch, hyper-conservative Chicago attack that passed for just 22 yards in the first half and punted on all 10 of their drives. With Alshon Jeffery in street clothes and Clausen under center, the Bears had no way to challenge Seattle. If you're Chicago's defense -- which played better than the score -- you have to be frustrated with coordinator Adam Gase's game plan.
  1. Seattle didn't need Marshawn Lynch to salt this one away. After Beast Mode was ruled out at halftime with a hamstring injury, undrafted rookie Thomas Rawls showed burst and moves behind an inconsistent Seahawks line. Lynch was held to his lowest rushing total since Week 2 of the 2011 season, but Rawls plowed through a worn-down Bears front for 104 yards down the stretch, which helped open up the passing game.
  1. Wilson and tight end Jimmy Graham produced their best outing yet, with the quarterback finding the former Saints star for 83 yards and a pretty touchdown pass in the second half. It was the first real dose of what Graham could mean to this attack, as he continually found holes in Chicago's defense. It's also a promising development for Darrell Bevell's much-ballyhooed "jumbo" package, although 6-foot-5 wideout Chris Matthews was invisible.
  1. Seahawks rookie Tyler Lockett is quickly becoming the NFL's most dangerous return man. After his punt return for a score in the opener, the third-rounder took a kickoff 105 yards to open the second half, running untouched through Chicago's coverage unit. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Lockett score 10 times this season.
  1. One bright spot for the Bears was the play of pass rushers Pernell McPhee and Jarvis Jenkins, who combined for four sacks, three tackles for loss and two more quarterback hits. McPhee, especially, played hard despite the game slipping away into oblivion.
