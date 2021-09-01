Around the NFL

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not 'holding in,' expects to return to practice soon

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 08:21 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. Pete Carroll noted that Diggs was "making a bit of a statement" by sitting out last week.

However, the Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.

"I had to make the best decision for me. Like I said, I wouldn't say it was a statement. I mean I'm grateful to be here. I tell you guys all the time I'm grateful to be here, I'm blessed to be a Seahawk," Diggs said, via the Associated Press. "I wouldn't say it was a reset, but it was some things that I needed to patch up on my end, to get figured out."

With left tackle Duane Brown not taking part in practices as he hopes to get a new deal, and Jamal Adams sitting out before he got his big pay day, Diggs continues the trend of Seattle players hoping to rework their contracts.

Diggs said he expects to return soon, with Week 1 just 11 days away.

"The little business thing that I got to do, as soon as it's done -- signed, sealed, delivered -- I'll be back at practice," Diggs said. "I wouldn't call it a 'hold-in.' I would say I'm just getting some things cleared up and I'll be back out with my teammates pretty soon."

The former sixth-round pick by Detroit signed a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Lions in 2018 before the club shipped him to Seattle in 2019. Diggs is due $5.95 million in base salary in 2021. Multiple reports indicate the 5-foot-9 hard-hitting safety wants a new deal. The Seattle Times reported that the team and Diggs are working on an insurance policy to protect against injury.

There are 19 safeties who currently make more per year than Diggs' $6.2 million. How the Seahawks handle their latest contract dispute with a key player will be one to monitor, but it doesn't appear it threatens to keep the Pro Bowler out for the start of the season.

Related Content

news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Roster cuts with Nick Shook

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Ravens staying put for now with RBs despite dialogue with Todd Gurley

Former Rams and Falcons running back ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ has had some dialogue with the Ravens, but as of now Baltimore is OK with who they have at the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. 
news

Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week

Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days. The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserved/retired list

The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the transaction wire. 
news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
