Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not 'holding in,' expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. Pete Carroll noted that Diggs was "making a bit of a statement" by sitting out last week.

However, the Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.

"I had to make the best decision for me. Like I said, I wouldn't say it was a statement. I mean I'm grateful to be here. I tell you guys all the time I'm grateful to be here, I'm blessed to be a Seahawk," Diggs said, via the Associated Press. "I wouldn't say it was a reset, but it was some things that I needed to patch up on my end, to get figured out."

With left tackle Duane Brown not taking part in practices as he hopes to get a new deal, and Jamal Adams sitting out before he got his big pay day, Diggs continues the trend of Seattle players hoping to rework their contracts.

Diggs said he expects to return soon, with Week 1 just 11 days away.

"The little business thing that I got to do, as soon as it's done -- signed, sealed, delivered -- I'll be back at practice," Diggs said. "I wouldn't call it a 'hold-in.' I would say I'm just getting some things cleared up and I'll be back out with my teammates pretty soon."

The former sixth-round pick by Detroit signed a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Lions in 2018 before the club shipped him to Seattle in 2019. Diggs is due $5.95 million in base salary in 2021. Multiple reports indicate the 5-foot-9 hard-hitting safety wants a new deal. The Seattle Times reported that the team and Diggs are working on an insurance policy to protect against injury.