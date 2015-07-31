Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor begins holdout

NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported the Seattle Seahawks' safety was not in attendance as the team took the field for its first training camp workout on Friday.
Chancellor wants more money, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. On Friday, the safety followed through on his holdout threat.
The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year extension worth $28 million in 2013. He is signed through 2017 and is scheduled to make $4.55 million in 2015.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday he understands the reasons behind Chancellor's holdout and the team wants to get the situation worked out.
"Sometimes when they sign they love what they sign and it looks different after a while," Carroll said. "So we go through that process. So I am compassionate towards these guys more than anything and try to help and walk them through it...
"Kam Chancellor is an amazing Seahawk," he added. "He's been a great part of this team. We love him in every way. He stands for exactly everything we love about this game and being a Seahawk and playing for us. We want to make something happen and we want him back here immediately if we can get it done. We are going to try and figure it out."
Chancellor's absence creates a huge void in the Seahawks' secondary. Earl Thomas is also sitting out camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery -- there is no official word yet whether Thomas has been placed on the PUP list, per Wyche.
Chancellor is subject to a $30,000 fine for each day of training camp he skips.
Carroll said the holdout isn't a distraction to the team at this time and he's talked to the safety about the situation.
"He has his points," Carroll said. "He has his thoughts, obviously. He's a very smart guy, he's thought this out. He's made it clear the choice at this time."
Chancellor is a vital cog in the Seahawks' defense, but he's not the only one who wants more money. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett has asked for a raise. The Seahawks are working toward a deal with linebacker Bobby Wagner. Quarterback Russell Wilsonsigned his big contract extension Friday.
Winning creates money problems in the NFL, but there are much worse problems to have.
