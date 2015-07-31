Around the NFL

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor begins holdout

Published: Jul 31, 2015 at 06:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kam Chancellor is officially holding out.

NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported the Seattle Seahawks' safety was not in attendance as the team took the field for its first training camp workout on Friday.

Chancellor wants more money, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. On Friday, the safety followed through on his holdout threat.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year extension worth $28 million in 2013. He is signed through 2017 and is scheduled to make $4.55 million in 2015.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday he understands the reasons behind Chancellor's holdout and the team wants to get the situation worked out.

"Sometimes when they sign they love what they sign and it looks different after a while," Carroll said. "So we go through that process. So I am compassionate towards these guys more than anything and try to help and walk them through it...

"Kam Chancellor is an amazing Seahawk," he added. "He's been a great part of this team. We love him in every way. He stands for exactly everything we love about this game and being a Seahawk and playing for us. We want to make something happen and we want him back here immediately if we can get it done. We are going to try and figure it out."

Chancellor's absence creates a huge void in the Seahawks' secondary. Earl Thomas is also sitting out camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery -- there is no official word yet whether Thomas has been placed on the PUP list, per Wyche.

Chancellor is subject to a $30,000 fine for each day of training camp he skips.

Carroll said the holdout isn't a distraction to the team at this time and he's talked to the safety about the situation. 

"He has his points," Carroll said. "He has his thoughts, obviously. He's a very smart guy, he's thought this out. He's made it clear the choice at this time."

Chancellor is a vital cog in the Seahawks' defense, but he's not the only one who wants more money. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett has asked for a raise. The Seahawks are working toward a deal with linebacker Bobby Wagner. Quarterback Russell Wilsonsigned his big contract extension Friday.

Winning creates money problems in the NFL, but there are much worse problems to have.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram: 'We have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team'

The Texans are riding high after a blowout win in Week 1. Mark Ingram credits first-time head coach David Culley for keeping them on a stable plane despite being surrounded by uncertainty and external negativity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted. The Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Here are the injury reports for each Week 2 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota to miss multiple weeks after aggravating quad on 'MNF'

Marcus Mariota is expected to miss multiple weeks after aggravating a quadriceps injury during his lone snap of Las Vegas' overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor 'excited' for first return to Cleveland since leaving Browns in 2019

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces the Browns in Week 2 and offers some reflection on his short stay with the Browns ahead of the Baker Mayfield era.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW