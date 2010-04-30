Seahawks re-sign veteran safety Milloy, who reunites with Carroll

Published: Apr 30, 2010 at 07:46 AM

Safety Lawyer Milloy agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, according to a league source.

The Seahawks were still looking for help in the secondary, even after using the second of their first-round picks on Texas safety Earl Thomas last week.

Milloy played under Carroll when he was the New England Patriots' head coach from 1997 to 1999. Milloy played seven seasons with the Patriots, but he was cut, then joined the Buffalo Bills. He played three seasons in Buffalo and three seasons in Atlanta before going to Seattle in 2009.

Milloy appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks last season and started once.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

