Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week.

Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Seattle's leading rusher is officially listed as questionable as he recovers from a foot sprain. Carson feels he could go but, barring a late change, the team plans to give him another week, Pelissero added. Carson has not played since going down in a Week 7 loss against these same Cardinals.

The Seahawks opened the season 5-0 with a healthy Carson in the backfield. They've since lost three of four while also playing without veteran backup Carlos Hyde﻿. While Carson probably won't return until Week 12 against the Eagles, Hyde was a full participant in practice this week and removed from the injury report. He figures to be Seattle's lead back, after Alex Collins and rookie DeeJay Dallas shared the honors the past few weeks.

Travis Homer is doubtful for TNF with wrist, knee and thumb injuries.