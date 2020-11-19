Around the NFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 12:49 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week.

Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Seattle's leading rusher is officially listed as questionable as he recovers from a foot sprain. Carson feels he could go but, barring a late change, the team plans to give him another week, Pelissero added. Carson has not played since going down in a Week 7 loss against these same Cardinals.

The Seahawks opened the season 5-0 with a healthy Carson in the backfield. They've since lost three of four while also playing without veteran backup Carlos Hyde﻿. While Carson probably won't return until Week 12 against the Eagles, Hyde was a full participant in practice this week and removed from the injury report. He figures to be Seattle's lead back, after Alex Collins and rookie DeeJay Dallas shared the honors the past few weeks.

Travis Homer is doubtful for TNF with wrist, knee and thumb injuries.

Thursday's marquee NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks kicks off in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Cardinals are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Domata Peko, Ian Rapoport reports. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Adam Gase says Jets aren't trying to tank: 'Nobody has talked about that'

The New York Jets aren't actively trying to lose games. Coach Adam Gase insists Gang Green has never aggressively attempted to tank on their way to an 0-9 record. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on rematch with Raiders: 'We'll be ready to go, I promise you'

The lone blemish on the Kansas City Chiefs' record in 2020 is a Week 5 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of Sunday's AFC West re-match, Patrick Mahomes wants to avoid the first division sweep of his career. 
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Matchup vs. Cook, Vikings 'will not be a repeat of the Browns game'

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence believes Dalvin Cook is even better than the Browns' two-headed monster in the backfield. He also thinks Dallas has greatly improved since allowing 307 rushing yards to the Browns, which runs a similar scheme to that of the Vikings.
news

Cardinals plan to expand rookie LB Isaiah Simmons' role vs. Seahawks: 'It's time'

The Arizona Cardinals say it's time for rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons to have an expanded role in their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
news

Seahawks' defense learning from past mistakes, aims to pressure Cardinals QB Murray

In tonight's prime-time NFC West matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks defense looks to learn from their past mistakes and put pressure QB Kyler Murray.
news

Broncos DC Ed Donatell at home recovering after hospitalization due to COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1, is at home recovering after he was hospitalized last week with COVID-19-related symptoms, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
news

Justin Herbert chops off long locks, debuts new look ahead of meeting with Jets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the internet buzzing after he debuted a new hairdo this week.
news

Six additional Raiders defenders placed on reserve/COVID-19 list following Clelin Ferrell's positive test

Following a positive test for defensive end ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿, multiple Las Vegas Raiders starting defensive players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

Texans president: Jack Easterby 'will not be' general manager 

During a Zoom call Houston Texans president said Jack Easterby will not be general manager after a question from a season ticket holder.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL