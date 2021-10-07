Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) will not play vs. Rams on Thursday 

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that running back Chris Carson's availability for Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams would be a game-time decision.
Carroll and the Seahawks have decided Carson will not play on Thursday in the NFC West showdown as the veteran back is inactive.
Carson is dealing with a neck injury that Carroll described on Wednesday as a long-term condition that can flare up.
With Carson not available, the Seahawks are likely to give a bigger workload to Alex Collins in the backfield. DeeJay Dallas could also see more carries.