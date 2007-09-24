Seahawks RB Alexander has cracked bone in left wrist

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander has a broken left wrist, but will continue to play with a protective cast, coach Mike Holmgren said Monday.
Alexander has been playing with the cast on his wrist since spraining it in the team's opening victory against Tampa Bay.
Holmgren did not say Monday when the bone was cracked, but said "extra pictures" of the wrist were taken after Alexander came out of Sunday's game in the first half of Seattle's victory over Cincinnati.
Holmgren said it wouldn't make any difference in the healing process whether Alexander keeps playing. He said it would take a few weeks for the bone to heal.
