Seahawks RB Alexander has cracked bone in left wrist

Published: Sep 24, 2007 at 11:40 AM

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander has a broken left wrist, but will continue to play with a protective cast, coach Mike Holmgren said Monday.

Alexander has been playing with the cast on his wrist since spraining it in the team's opening victory against Tampa Bay.

Holmgren did not say Monday when the bone was cracked, but said "extra pictures" of the wrist were taken after Alexander came out of Sunday's game in the first half of Seattle's victory over Cincinnati.

Alexander rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries against the Bengals.

Holmgren said it wouldn't make any difference in the healing process whether Alexander keeps playing. He said it would take a few weeks for the bone to heal.

The Seahawks are 2-1 this season.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

