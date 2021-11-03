Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

The injured finger, which has knocked Wilson out of the past three games, doesn't appear to affect his rehab workouts. The Seahawks are on their bye and don't play in Week 9.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week it would take Wilson a couple of days after the pin came out to begin throwing again.

"There's a pretty clear-cut time frame. They think that it's going to take a couple days after that (pin) is removed, and then it's just how he can progress," Carroll said Monday, via The News Tribune. "It will be the first time he can bend his finger, you know. So we've got to see how that works out."

Wilson posted the video a day after announcing the pin came out.

Given Wilson's confidence in his speedy recoveries, the quarterback is aiming to return when the Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. That was always the hope for Wilson after suffering the injury in Week 5. However, seeing the QB toss the pigskin makes that hope feel like a reality.