Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

Published: Nov 03, 2021
Kevin Patra

Russell Wilson is already throwing a football a day after getting the pin removed from his injured finger.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a video of himself working out Tuesday that ends with him tossing a couple of passes as part of his rehab.

The injured finger, which has knocked Wilson out of the past three games, doesn't appear to affect his rehab workouts. The Seahawks are on their bye and don't play in Week 9.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week it would take Wilson a couple of days after the pin came out to begin throwing again.

"There's a pretty clear-cut time frame. They think that it's going to take a couple days after that (pin) is removed, and then it's just how he can progress," Carroll said Monday, via The News Tribune. "It will be the first time he can bend his finger, you know. So we've got to see how that works out."

Wilson posted the video a day after announcing the pin came out.

Given Wilson's confidence in his speedy recoveries, the quarterback is aiming to return when the Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. That was always the hope for Wilson after suffering the injury in Week 5. However, seeing the QB toss the pigskin makes that hope feel like a reality.

The Seahawks sit at 3-5, heading into their bye but are just one game out of the No. 7 playoff spot (currently held by the 4-4 Carolina Panthers). Getting Wilson back soon could help propel Seattle into the postseason with a good stretch run.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
news

Rams GM Les Snead: Von Miller trade helps team now and long-term

Rams general manager Les Snead said the club shipping a second- and third-round pick for Miller continues L.A.'s team-building strategy and there's consideration about discussing a new contract.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Henry Ruggs III arrested on charge of DUI resulting in death, released by Raiders

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced. The Raiders announced late Tuesday night they had released the former first-round pick.
news

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief. The Packers are releasing the linebacker after just two games with the club.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
