Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara to host hour-long COVID-19 vaccination special

Russell Wilson will be front-and-center in the effort to educate the country on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback will host an hour-long special, "Roll Up Your Sleeves," airing Sunday on NBC, with his wife, Ciara, aimed at creating awareness and education regarding the vaccines.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and a host of Hollywood stars and professional athletes will join the show. The country's top public health figure, Anthony Fauci, will be interviewed on the special by Matthew McConaughey.

The special will be produced by ATTN: and feature public figures, performers, and frontline medical professionals.

"The ability to get people back to work and kids back in school, getting us reunited with family and friends and attending concerts, sporting events and many other activities we hold dear is contingent upon people getting vaccinated," said Matthew Segal, the co-founder of ATTN:, in a statement. "At ATTN: we believe in the power of entertainment to inform audiences, and we're thrilled to partner with NBC, Civic Nation, Walgreens and many great public figures and performers to get out this critical message."