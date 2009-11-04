Seahawks QB Hasselbeck rests ribs after taking beating in Dallas

RENTON, Wash. -- Matt Hasselbeck watched most of Wednesday's practice to rest his broken ribs, but the Seattle Seahawks expect the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to start again Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Seahawks coach Jim Mora said Hasselbeck "was a little bit beat up, like what happens to a lot of quarterbacks in this league" after playing in all of last weekend's 38-17 loss at Dallas.
Hasselbeck was crumpled on the turf after taking a hit in the third quarter, but he finished the game. Mora said that was because he wanted to send the message to his 2-5 team and its fans that he wasn't giving up on that game or this season.
"I wasn't considering coming out," Hasselbeck said, before he added with a smile, "except for the one time I was on the ground."
Seneca Wallace ran Seattle's first-team offense Wednesday. Wallace lost both games he started while Hasselbeck was out with the ribs broken Sept. 20 at San Francisco.
Doctors had estimated this to be the final week in the usual recovery time for Hasselbeck's injury, but that's under normal circumstances. Playing three games with the ribs still broken isn't the prescribed way to quickly heal.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Greg Knapp said Hasselbeck missing practice Wednesday, as he did last Wednesday before the Dallas game, isn't an issue.
"And he had a pretty good game, considering the pass rush we had coming at us," Knapp said.
Hasselbeck completed 22 of 39 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. He was sacked three times behind a makeshift offensive line that started its fifth option at left tackle.
"Of course as a coach, you want him to get as many reps as possible," Knapp said. "Because of his experience, not as big of a concern because it's Wednesday. As long as he's back Thursday and Friday, I'm OK."
Tackle Sean Locklear was back practicing but was limited. The supposed successor to Walter Jones at left tackle hasn't played since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in Week 2.
Knapp said it would be unfair to expect Locklear to be able to start against the Lions (1-6). if he's going to be available, it will be as a third, backup tackle behind Damion McIntosh and Ray Willis, Knapp said.
Mora said starting cornerback Ken Lucas passed an MRI exam after being knocked woozy by Cowboys running back Felix Jones at the end of a long gain last weekend. However, Mora didn't estimate Lucas' chances of playing Sunday.
Mora added that cornerback Marcus Trufant, who played far more than expected in his season debut last weekend, will start against the Lions. Trufant had a disk issue in his back that began in July.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press