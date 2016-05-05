Seahawks put Marshawn Lynch on reserve/retired list

Beast Mode is officially off.
The Seattle Seahawks placed running back Marshawn Lynch on the reserve/retired list on Thursday. The news solidified Lynch's retirement message that he made in February.
Lynch battled through an assortment of injuries last season prior to calling it quits with a picture on social media.
Thursday's announcement comes days after the Seahawks confirmed that nobody would wear No. 24 next season.
The Cal product was the 12th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 draft before being traded to Seattle in 2010. He started in 77 out of 82 games with the Seahawks and finished his career in the Pacific Northwest with 6,347 rushing yards and 65 total touchdowns -- which ranks fourth and third in team history.
In nine seasons Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and reached pay dirt 74 times.
Lynch's career is worthy of serious Hall of Fame consideration. He was the key cog in Seattle's offense until injures took a hit and will always be remembered for his epic run versus the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC Wild Card Game.