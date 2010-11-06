Seahawks promote QB Robinson, OT Giacomini for depth

The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Ruvell Martin and center Chris White so they could sign offensive tackle Breno Giacomini and quarterback Zac Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.
The Seahawks signed Robinson to the practice squad Sept. 6, and he will provide the team with depth since starter Matt Hasselbeck (head) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Charlie Whitehurst, acquired in an offseason trade with the San Diego Chargers, will start at quarterback for the Seahawks.
Robinson was the New England Patriots' seventh-round selection (250th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Robinson is the school's all-time leader in passing and total offense, amassing 10,175 yards (8,177 passing, 1,998 rushing) and throwing for 66 touchdowns.
Giacomini could be needed Sunday because starting left tackle Russell Okung is doubtful to play with a high ankle sprain he sustained two weeks ago. Giacomini played in one game for the Green Bay Packers in 2008.