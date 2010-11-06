Seahawks promote QB Robinson, OT Giacomini for depth

Published: Nov 06, 2010 at 11:20 AM

The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Ruvell Martin and center Chris White so they could sign offensive tackle Breno Giacomini and quarterback Zac Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Seahawks signed Robinson to the practice squad Sept. 6, and he will provide the team with depth since starter Matt Hasselbeck (head) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Charlie Whitehurst, acquired in an offseason trade with the San Diego Chargers, will start at quarterback for the Seahawks.

Robinson was the New England Patriots' seventh-round selection (250th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Robinson is the school's all-time leader in passing and total offense, amassing 10,175 yards (8,177 passing, 1,998 rushing) and throwing for 66 touchdowns.

Giacomini could be needed Sunday because starting left tackle Russell Okung is doubtful to play with a high ankle sprain he sustained two weeks ago. Giacomini played in one game for the Green Bay Packers in 2008.

Martin and White signed with the Seahawks on Nov. 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had.'

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE