Around the NFL

Seahawks plan to move on from Lynch after '14 season

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 01:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marshawn Lynch is expected to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, but the end of the Beast Mode era is in sight.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's GameDay Morning on Sunday that the Seahawks plan to move on from the running back after the 2014 season.

"Everything I'm being told by people involved in the situation, nothing has changed with the Seahawks' plans to part ways with Marshawn Lynch after the season," Rapoport said.

The team has attempted to find Lynch's replacement, drafting Robert Turbin and Christine Michael in 2012 and 2013, respectively. However, aside from a few flashes from each, neither back has looked like they could be the workhorse.

"Neither of those guys have turned into franchise backs," Rapoport said of Turbin and Michael. "... I would expect them to target a running back high in the draft. Pay attention to Melvin Gordon, who just set the national rushing record. He's from Wisconsin, (Seahawks GM) John Schneider (is) from Wisconsin ..."

Every time Seattle attempts to ride another back, they always come back to Lynch to straighten out the offense. However, looking down the road, Seattle will move on from the back to save money, which they need for Russell Wilson's eventual big contract.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

San Francisco will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday. After missing just one game due to a groin injury, 49ers WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is active to play against the Bengals.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers ankle injury, ruled out vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday and will not return. The Ravens' star QB was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body in the second quarter. He was originally designated as questionable with an ankle injury.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 14's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers 

Cincinnati Bengals running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Ian Rapoport. 
news

Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions

Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿ sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.
news

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

﻿Rams RB Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss Monday night's game versus the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
news

Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW