Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence assault

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman ﻿Chad Wheeler﻿ bonded out on $400,000 bail from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility on Tuesday following a weekend arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

According to a Kent Police report, the alleged victim was attacked by Wheeler last Friday night after he asked her to stand up and bow to him. When she declined, Wheeler allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, per the report. Wheeler then proceeded to strangle the victim and at one point he removed one of his hands to press it against the victim's mouth and nose "trying to stop her from breathing as he continued to strange her with his other hand."

Wheeler also allegedly grabbed the victim's left arm at one point and twisted it to prevent her from fighting back. The victim eventually lost consciousness, per the report, and after she came to Wheeler allegedly said, "Wow you're alive?" The victim then locked herself in the bathroom to call family and authorities.

Per police, the victim had "noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck as well as capillaries that had burst at the back of her throat." Her left elbow also was swollen and deformed.

"We are aware of the situation and still gathering information," the Seahawks said in a Monday statement.