Around the NFL

Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence assault

Published: Jan 27, 2021 at 02:36 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman ﻿Chad Wheeler﻿ bonded out on $400,000 bail from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility on Tuesday following a weekend arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

According to a Kent Police report, the alleged victim was attacked by Wheeler last Friday night after he asked her to stand up and bow to him. When she declined, Wheeler allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, per the report. Wheeler then proceeded to strangle the victim and at one point he removed one of his hands to press it against the victim's mouth and nose "trying to stop her from breathing as he continued to strange her with his other hand."

Wheeler also allegedly grabbed the victim's left arm at one point and twisted it to prevent her from fighting back. The victim eventually lost consciousness, per the report, and after she came to Wheeler allegedly said, "Wow you're alive?" The victim then locked herself in the bathroom to call family and authorities.

Per police, the victim had "noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck as well as capillaries that had burst at the back of her throat." Her left elbow also was swollen and deformed.

"We are aware of the situation and still gathering information," the Seahawks said in a Monday statement.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the league is currently reviewing the matter under its personal-conduct policy. Wheeler, who appeared in five games this past season in Seattle, is scheduled to be a restricted free agent and will not be back with the Seahawks next season, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane not anticipating 'any blockbuster moves' this offseason

The Bills made a pivotal trade 10 months ago and reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 season. After falling short of Super Bowl LV, Buffalo will have limited resources as it looks to improve this offseason.
news

Saints GM Mickey Loomis on future at QB: 'We'll wait for' Drew Brees to make his decision

The Saints head into the offseason with pressing questions at the quarterback position. First, as GM Mickey Loomis noted in an end-of-season press conference, the club awaits ﻿Drew Brees﻿' decision on his future. 
news

Wednesday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead hoping to play in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have its starting safety ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ back on the field for Super Bowl LV. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Steelers LB Bud Dupree (ACL) plans to be ready for training camp: 'I'm ahead of schedule in rehab'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL on Week 12, said he plans to be ready for training camp.
news

Would Bruce Arians retire if Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV? 'Hell no. I'm going for two'

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers best the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Bruce Arians won't ride off into the sunset atop the football world.
news

Sean McDermott acknowledges 'gap' between Bills, Chiefs, including 'the speed element'

The Chiefs are on the verge of becoming the latest dynasty to dominate the AFC, but Buffalo is hot on their trail. Bills coach Sean McDermott knows his team still has strides to make to compete with K.C.
news

Vikings TE Rudolph not interested in pay cut: 'I think I'm worth every dime of my contract'

Kyle Rudolph speaks openly about his down year in production, but while the Vikings TE doesn't feel the need to take a pay cut, Minnesota has decisions to make with limited cap space.
news

Seahawks hiring Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. 
news

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi excited to build offense around 'elite' Justin Herbert

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi spoke with reporters for the first time since he was hired to run Los Angeles' offense and he made it very clear that Justin Herbert is the center of the Chargers' future.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

The San Francisco 49ers received good news as quarterback Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be back by training camp. 
news

Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'

Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about ﻿Jared Goff﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW