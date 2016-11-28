Seahawks not sweating Week 12 loss to Buccaneers

The true mark of a good NFL team is not sweating the small stuff and the Seahawks (7-3-1), after scoring just five points in a stunning loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, are not sweating it.
"We all knew that was not us, only scoring three points as an offense after the past couple weeks that we had," wideout Jermaine Kearse told ESPN.com. "We know that's not us. We've just got to correct the mistakes and continue to get better. There's going to be some downs. And how we respond to those downs is going to tell you about the character of this team. I have no doubt that we're going to pick it back up."
According to Pro Football Reference, the Seahawks were just the 14th team in NFL history to score exactly five points in a game. Surprisingly, only one of those teams (the 1978 Buffalo Bills) actually won the game. Russell Wilson led the team in passing and rushing and Thomas Rawls barely squeezed out three yards per carry.
"That little bit of adversity is OK," Rawls said. "It's OK. We're going to pick it up, and I'm excited to get back out there."
People can say what they want about head coach Pete Carroll's attitude and demeanor, but the personality he's cultivated across the board in this locker room is phenomenal. With the rest of their division imploding, Seattle has nothing to worry about and the players instantly turn an ugly and embarrassing loss to an inferior opponent into a teaching tool.
We were all ready to crown the SeahawksSuper Bowl champions after their 31-24 win over the Patriots in Foxborough two weeks ago, but in a lot of ways, their attitude this weekend says more about the composition of the locker room than anything else.