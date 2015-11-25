Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch has surgery for hernia

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the running back had surgery Wednesday morning to repair a sports hernia, according to a source informed of the player's situation.
Coach Pete Carroll later confirmed that Lynch underwent surgery Wednesday morning. Carroll said there is hope for a three-to-four week recovery. Lynch will stay on the active roster for a potential late-season return.
Lynch met with noted specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday to confirm the nature of his abdominal injury after sitting out Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Though rookie Thomas Rawls has been a revelation in place of Lynch with two monster performances, Lynch has been the heart and soul of Seattle's offense since joining the team in a 2010 trade. Rawls' big games are not the only reason why it's worth wondering about Lynch's future in Seattle. The 29-year-old has taken a pounding over the last few years and was not as effective in 2015. Lynch is due $9 million in 2016, a number that the Seahawks could balk at paying.
But it's too early to start writing odes about Lynch's magical run in Seattle. If he returns by late December, he could work his way into form by the playoffs. And we would not rule anything out when it comes to Lynch making playoff memories. With Rawls having proven he can carry the load -- he has two games over 160 yards -- Lynch could form a dynamic tag team for the run-heavy offense.
At 5-5, there is no guarantee the Seahawks will even make the playoffs. This Seattle team has not looked familiar because of its rough fourth quarters, big plays allowed and erratic offense. It will certainly look unfamiliar for the next month without Lynch on the field.