Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch has surgery for hernia

Though rookie Thomas Rawls has been a revelation in place of Lynch with two monster performances, Lynch has been the heart and soul of Seattle's offense since joining the team in a 2010 trade. Rawls' big games are not the only reason why it's worth wondering about Lynch's future in Seattle. The 29-year-old has taken a pounding over the last few years and was not as effective in 2015. Lynch is due $9 million in 2016, a number that the Seahawks could balk at paying.