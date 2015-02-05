Seahawks' Kam Chancellor reveals he had torn MCL during Super Bowl

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com reported that Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor played through Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday with a torn MCL in his knee.
- The Department of Defense reported that the Super Bowl provided the Arizona National Guard with valuable training time to support civil authorities in case of a major event emergency.
- The National Football Post praised the NFL for its concussion rate falling by 25 percent in regular-season games.
- WKYC-TV in Cleveland looked at how the University of Cincinnati football team used vision training to curb its concussion numbers.
- Sport Techie reported on Blackbox Biometrics' Linx Impact Assessment System, an impact monitoring system that allows anyone to monitor their status after suffering a potential head injury within milliseconds of the incident.
- Reuters reported on a study that says kids exercise guidelines need more development on brain development.
- The Province in Vancouver, British Columbia, examined a number of recent technology-based devices to prevent or detect concussions.
- Chicago Inno reported on a Chicago-based startup called Players Health that wants to make viewing injury history and documenting incidents more efficient through its online portal.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor