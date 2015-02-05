Seahawks' Kam Chancellor reveals he had torn MCL during Super Bowl

Published: Feb 05, 2015 at 04:16 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Sport Techie reported on Blackbox Biometrics' Linx Impact Assessment System, an impact monitoring system that allows anyone to monitor their status after suffering a potential head injury within milliseconds of the incident.
  • Reuters reported on a study that says kids exercise guidelines need more development on brain development.
  • Chicago Inno reported on a Chicago-based startup called Players Health that wants to make viewing injury history and documenting incidents more efficient through its online portal.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

2022 NFL Superstar Club: Justin Herbert and Ja'Marr Chase hop in; Kyler Murray and Julio Jones fall out

It's July, so Dan Hanzus faces the most grueling social task on the NFL calendar: updating membership to The Superstar Club. Who's in? Who's out? And will entry be extended to a ... kicker?! Check out the 29-member Class of 2022.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Dome for Bears' Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it

A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL's Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW