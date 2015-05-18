Seahawks' Jesse Williams to undergo kidney surgery

Seahawks defensive tackle Jesse Williams has always been praised for his toughness, and those who know him are certain that trait will extend to his next battle off the field.
The team announced Monday that Williams will undergo kidney surgery following a diagnosis of papillary type 2 cancer.
"Although disappointing, I am a fighter and will handle this," Williams said in a statement provided by the team. "I am going to focus on my health and fighting this battle with a return to football as my ultimate goal. Thank you for your thoughts and support. Go Hawks!"
Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick back in 2013 after he suited up for Alabama's 2011 and 2012 BCS national championship teams. He's never played in an NFL game due to multiple knee injuries.