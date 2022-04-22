Around the NFL

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 08:39 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

One of the top offensive tackles in the game remains available in free agency for the taking.

And his former team might take him back, too.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

"We have not moved on from that. We're still talking," Carroll said, via Seahawks FanNation's Corbin Smith.

Brown, who was a 2008 first-round pick of the Houston Texans, has spent the last four-plus seasons in Seattle and is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

Closing in on his 37th birthday, Brown is the No. 14 free agent in NFL.com’s top 101 list, but his name hasn't been bandied about all that much as it relates to potential suitors.

As the Seahawks will look vastly different in 2022 sans Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, a familiar face could be back in the fold. For now, though, a door remains open, just as Brown remains a free agent.

Related Content

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters. The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett ready to start if needed: 'I've always prepared myself like a starter'

With a potential suspension looming for new quarterback Deshaun Watson and the anticipated departure of Baker Mayfield, the Browns have brought in Jacoby Brissett as a backup quarterback who could fill in as the starter. Brissett's career has been defined by being the backstop QB thrust into the starting role.

news

Frank Reich sees 'a lot of upside' with Colts' young WRs despite 'outside perception'

The Colts have upgraded most of the roster this offseason, save for one position: wide receiver. While Indy hasn't added to the receiver room, which needs a sidekick for Michael Pittman Jr., coach Frank Reich said that he doesn't see the glaring need most do.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay on voluntary practices: 'Everyone should definitely be here'

Most key Giants players reported to the voluntary workouts to get a taste of new coach Brian Daboll's scheme. After struggling last season, big-money receiver Kenny Golladay was in attendance.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't feel 'more pressure' after offseason upgrades

Miami hired an offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel and added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Terron Armstead among others to put Tua Tagovailoa in a position to succeed. If he fails, there will be no more excuses.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW