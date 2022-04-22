Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

One of the top offensive tackles in the game remains available in free agency for the taking.

And his former team might take him back, too.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

"We have not moved on from that. We're still talking," Carroll said, via Seahawks FanNation's Corbin Smith.

Brown, who was a 2008 first-round pick of the Houston Texans, has spent the last four-plus seasons in Seattle and is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

Closing in on his 37th birthday, Brown is the No. 14 free agent in NFL.com’s top 101 list, but his name hasn't been bandied about all that much as it relates to potential suitors.