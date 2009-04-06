Seahawks' Hasselbeck set to practice for first time since December

SEATTLE -- Matt Hasselbeck will practice with the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since early December when the team begins a voluntary minicamp Tuesday.
2008 Statistics:
Games/Starts: 7/7
Passing yards: 1,216
TDs/INTs: 5/10
A team spokesman confirmed that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback will take part in a pre-draft camp for veterans.
Hasselbeck missed nine games last season with a bulging disk in his back. In October, a specialist told the 33-year-old quarterback that if nothing else happened to his back, he should be fine by February and would not need surgery.
Coach Jim Mora will be running his first practice since taking over for Mike Holmgren in January.
